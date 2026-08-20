Rock Star Throws Guitar Into Crowd, Injures Fan

A punk rock show ended with a concertgoer seeing stars after one of the group’s guitarists slung their ax into the crowd, belting a fan in the head and requiring stitches.

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Japanese punk rock outfit Otoboke Beaver recently took to social media to offer a very belated apology to a fan after guitarist Yoyoyoshie hurled her instrument into the crowd. According to Stererogum, the incident went down back in April at Umeda Club Quattro in Osaka, Japan.

While the outlet notes that the rock star had tossed her guitar into the crowd plenty of times without incident, this time out, her ax hit a fan in the forehead. According to the band’s Aug. 11 Instagram post (written in Japanese and auto-translated via Stereogum), the fan was rushed to the hospital and required seven stitches.

Rock star guitarist Yoyoyoshie of Otoboke Beaver performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Otoboke Beaver went on to apologize to both the fan and the venue, as well as the venue’s staff. They promised to work with the fan to make things right and assured fans that the venue wasn’t at fault for the incident.

Some might argue that anyone standing up front at a punk rock show getting pelted in the face by the band’s guitar might be something of a badge of honor…but we digress.

Apparently, the incident lines up with a series of shows Otoboke Beaver was playing in support of their latest effort, New Album Out Yet?

Meanwhile, injured fans be damned! The group just played the Rising Sun Rock Festival in Enzo this past weekend.



