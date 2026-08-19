rascal-flatts-singer-reveals-if-they-intend-to-retire-again

Veteran country outfit Rascal Flatts made big plans to retire in the past, but after a reunion in 2025… will the group go out to pasture?

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Indeed, back in 2020, the “My Wish” hitmakers, comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney, decided it was time to say goodbye after a good run. The trio was gearing up for their “Life Is a Highway Farewell” Tour… when COVID-19 hit.

Unceremoniously, Rascal Flatts seemed to be no more.

However, the group made its grand return on Jan. 20, 2025, performing at an inaugural ball.

According to Taste of Country, 2026 featured a tour with sold-out dates for the group, with more planned for 2027. That said, is the “Bless the Broken Road” group planning to retire (again) in the near future?

“No,” the group’s main vocalist, Gary LeVox, shot back to Taste of Country when asked about the prospect of hanging it up again.

(L-R) JoeDon Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 03, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The 56-year-old singer admitted that the fanfare for the group’s return “really kinda blew my mind. After 20 years of just go, go, go, you kind of wonder if you still matter.”

The outlet added that Rascal Flatts’ 2026 tour totally sold out, with no end in sight. The group only has two more dates left this year before going back to the drawing board and planning its 2027…