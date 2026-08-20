Sandra Bullock Opens up About the ‘Traumatic Loss’ of Partner Bryan Randall

Three years after her partner, Bryan Randall, died amid his years-long battle with ALS, Sandra Bullock opens up about life following the “traumatic loss.”

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During her recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Practical Magic 2 star reflected on Randall’s death in August 2023. She pointed out that her late partner asked her not to share his ALS diagnosis.

“I wasn’t allowed to talk about it,” she recalled. “That was the request, and I tried — I honored it.”

Bullock then noted that she knew why he had asked her not to speak out publicly. She noted that his request had isolated her in the process of carrying the “huge weight’ of the diagnosis.

“I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed,” the actress continued. She pointed out that he was ill for half of their relationship. “My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don’t think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you’re just on this treadmill, you know?”

Bullock Refers to ALS as the ‘Process of Elimination’ When It Comes to Symptoms

Meanwhile, Bullock spoke about Randall’s ALS symptoms. She described ALS as “the process of elimination over the course of a year.”

“And somewhere you keep going back, and they give you all these milestones,” the actress noted. “These things to do, these grips, these breath tests, all these things.”

Noting that she was a “very good planner” when it comes to illnesses, due to her parents’ health woes, Bullock said, “It doesn’t scare me — not the illness itself, it doesn’t scare me. I can see and be around just about anything. But I had two young kids that were navigating it, especially a little girl who saw [Randall] as a father figure.”

Bullock noted that her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, was the only person who had known about Randall’s ALS diagnosis for “a while.” She was eventually able to confide in friends, including Jennifer Aniston.

“When the physical illness was then coupled with the mental health aspect of things,” Bullock shared. “And it’s something that people don’t talk about… it was a trifecta that was pretty dark.”

Bullock and Randall first met in 2015.