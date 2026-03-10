Law Enforcement Reveals Details About Body Discovered in Phoenix Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

Following the news that a body was discovered in Phoenix, law enforcement has confirmed that it was not Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, nor is it connected to her disappearance.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the body was found along a canal in Phoenix. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the search for Nancy, addressed the situation.

Department officials stated that they have “not been notified of any connection reference that case to the Nancy Guthrie case.”

Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing after she missed a church service the next day. Since then, local and federal law enforcement have been searching for her.

Officials previously stated that there was blood found in front of Nancy’s Tucson, Arizona, residence.

Savannah and her family have since announced a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s return.

“We still believe in a miracle,” Savannah recently stated. “We also know she may be lost. She may be gone.”

She then added, “So please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived.”

The FBI’s $100,000 award is also still active.

Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘TODAY’

After spending the last month with her family, Savannah paid a visit to TODAY to visit with her colleagues.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues,” a TODAY spokesperson stated last week. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

Savannah’s colleague, Craig Melvin, spoke about her visit and gave a special message to viewers. She stated, “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

“I’m holding on to my faith,” Savannah stated. “I still believe, and as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?'”

While speaking to NBC’s Liz Kruetz, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said officers are “definitely closer” to finding “a suspect or suspects” in the case.