Sitcom and Children’s TV Legend Dies of Cancer: Tributes Pour in for David Kendall

Sitcom and children’s TV legend David Kendall passed away on May 2 following a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

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The writer, director, and executive producer is best known for his work on Boy Meets World, Growing Pains, Smart Guy, Hannah Montana, Melissa & Joey, and Big Time Rush.

He also directed multiple films, including Dirty Deeds and Revenge of the Bridesmaids.

In a statement on Instagram, the Pod Meets World podcast honored Kendall.

“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” the statement reads. “He directed, wrote, and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

The tribute continued, “In addition to helping develop Danielle, Will & Rider’s young creative voices (both as a co-worker and later mentor), he worked with stars like Austin Butler, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas brothers in the early stages of their careers.”

The Pod Meets World team further revealed they were devastated over Kendall’s passing. It was noted that while the show ended more than 26 years ago, the cast and crew remained in contact.

“We have lost a vital piece of our family – but we ask that the next time you watch the show,” the statement further shared. “Especially Seasons 2 [and] 3 (when he served as Showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall.”

“We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes,” the statement concluded.

Fans Mourn the Loss of David Kendall

Not long after the statement was posted, Boy Meets World fans took to the comment section to pay tribute to Kendall.

“One of my favorite parts of the podcast has been getting to hear from the people behind the scenes,” one fan wrote. “Who made the show tick, and anything involving him was always amazing to hear. I’m so sorry for the loss you guys.”

Another fan wrote, “This is actually so sad. We loved getting to know him these last few years, thanks for sharing his greatness with us.”

A fellow admirer went on to add, “I was hoping it wasn’t so. So deeply sorry for your loss. It was suuuuch a delight getting to learn about him and from him through the podcast! It’s so evident how instrumental he was to the show and to your lives. What a fascinating human. Wishing his loved ones peace and healing during this time.”