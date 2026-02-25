Savannah Guthrie Sets 7-Figure Reward Amount for Recovery of Mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie has shared that her family is offering a $1 million reward for help finding her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared from her home on Feb. 1.

“We still believe in a miracle,” the Today show host said in a Feb. 24 Instagram post. “We also know she may be lost. She may be gone.”

“So please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived,” Guthrie added.

The Guthrie family’s reward is in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward. The agency has asked the public to keep the tip line clear by submitting “only serious and detailed fact-based information – no well-wishes or case theories.”

The Latest on the Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

New details emerged Monday night about the masked individual captured on doorbell camera footage at Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home. According to the FBI, the suspect may have visited her front door multiple times before February 1.

Sources confirmed the photos and videos of the masked individual were taken on two separate days, not Feb. 1, as the person is not wearing a backpack in one of them.

“There is no date or time stamp associated with these images,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Office wrote on X. “Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

“As with any investigation, conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts. Speculation, without factual support, does not advance the investigative process,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Office added.

NBC host Savannah Guthrie and mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her family have been cleared by authorities and are not considered suspects.

Over the past several weeks, news outlets have received a series of alleged ransom notes containing information about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping and demanding payment. While authorities have not publicly verified the notes, they have stated they are taking them seriously.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31, after being dropped off at home following dinner with her family. She was reported missing the next morning when she failed to attend a church service with friends.