Meryl Streep Praises Massive Pop Star Who Makes Special Cameo in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Giving credit where credit is due, Meryl Streep praises pop icon Lady Gaga for her cameo appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Streep had nothing but praise for the “Abracadabra“ hitmaker. “She’s hilarious, game, and ready to improvise endlessly,” the actress stated. “She’s an amazing, amazing musician and an artist of the first caliber. Great actress.”

Streep further stated, “I loved working with her.”

Fellow The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Anne Hathaway also spoke about working with Mother Monster on the set. “I want to mention one other thing about her that I was really delighted by,” she said. “I’m so touched at how humble she is. Just really sweet to everyone, very soft-spoken.”

Hathaway also pointed out, “She cared so much, and there was zero attitude. There was zero like, ‘You get three takes, and then I’m out.’ She was on, I think, a world tour at the time! She was just gorgeous in every way a person can be.”

Streep Asked Lady Gaga to Appear in the Film

Meanwhile, Streep previously stated that she was responsible for getting Lady Gaga to appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

“That was me. Thank you. You’re welcome,” Streep told co-star Emily Blunt while the duo appeared on Heart Breakfast recently. “I just said, ‘Would you do this? Because it’s going to be really good.’ And she said, ‘Yeah!'”

The actress then snapped her fingers and declared, “Just like that. She’s on her world tour, which lasted a year, playing to 75,000 people in a stadium, and just flew off and did us.”

Spoiler ahead: During the film, Streep’s Miranda Priestly spoke to Lady Gaga just before an Italian fashion show. After Priestly walked away, the singer was heard snapping at her hair and makeup team by asking, “Who let her in here?”

Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the film’s screenplay, also spoke to Variety about Lady Gaga’s moment in the film.

“I wrote this really mean scene and she was really excited about it,” the screenwriter state. “It’s obvious across this industry that Gaga is the nicest person. We had a lot of fun making her not nice.”