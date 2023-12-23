Laura Lynch, Founding Dixie Chicks Member, Dead at 65

One of the Dixie Chicks’ founding members, Laura Lynch, has passed away following a car crash in Texas. She was 65.

Her cousin, Mick Lynch, told TMZ that Lynch died on Friday, December 22, just after sunset near El Paso. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety later confirmed her death to the publication.

Most of the details surrounding the accident are not yet known. As of now, authorities shared that the musician was traveling east on Highway 62 and was heading to Dell City.

A vehicle attempted to pass another car in front of a two-way undivided section of the roadway. While the driver was doing so, they hit Laura Lynch head-on. She was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have launched a full investigation.

Laura Lynch Helped Establish The Dixie Chicks in 1989

Laura Lynch co-founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 alongside Martie Erwin, Emily Erwin, and Robin Lynn Macy. She began as the country music group’s upright bassist, and she later became the lead vocalist.

Lynch was a member of the band when it released its first album, Thank Heavens for Dale Evans, in 1990, and she remained for several more albums. She left The Dixie Chicks in 1995. Natalie Maines replaced her.

Laura Lynch never revealed why she exited the group, but sources say she wanted to focus on her family and personal life.

This is a developing story.