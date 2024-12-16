late-night-tv-star-the-amazing-kreskin-dies-at-89

George Kresge, who is best known as the legendary late-night TV star The Amazing Kreskin, passed away at an assisted living facility in Wayne, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from complications of dementia. He was 89 years old.

His family members announced the famed mentalist’s death through his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of The Amazing Kreskin, born George Kresge, at the age of 89,” the post read. “Performing for all of you brought immense joy to his life, and it was something he deeply cherished. The family kindly asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

The family also posted, As Kreskin always said at the closing of his shows, ‘This is not goodbye, but…to be continued.'”

Born on January 12, 1935, in Montclair, New Jersey, The Amazing Kreskin started showing off his magic tricks in his early teens. Throughout the years, he had performed in front of presidents and royal families. He also appeared on TV “hundreds and hundreds” of times.

According to Deadline, the famed mentalist started appearing on late-night talk shows in the ’70s. He became a favorite for hosts Johnny Carson, Mike Douglas, David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon, and Howard Stern.

He also had his own TV show, The Amazing World of Kreskin, which ran 1972 to 1975.

The Amazing Kreskin’s Former Manager Pays Tribute to the Late Mentalist

The Amazing Kreskin’s friend and former manager, Ryan Galway, took to his LinkedIn account to share his reaction to the news. He stated he was “beyond heartbroken,” having worked with the mentalist for the past six years.

“I know you know what I’m still thinking,” he shared. “I will miss your stories and seeing you perform on stage.”

Galway further shared that the mentalist had left an “indelible mark” on the world of entertainment that extended far beyond traditional showmanship.

“A true visionary, Kreskin was renowned for his uncanny ability to predict complex events,” he continued. “Including multiple Super Bowl outcomes and presidential election results.”

Galway also pointed out that Kreskin’s most notable prediction included the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII victory. “He accurately forecasted the near-exact score of 43-8 and even predicted specific player Malcolm Smith would make a significant play.”

Galway then noted that Kreskin had already prepared his own tombstone. He described the move as a “final, dramatic gesture that encapsulated his unique approach” to life and entertainment.

“His legacy as a master showman, innovator, and predictor will be remembered fondly by fans worldwide,” Galway added.