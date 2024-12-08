Disney Influencer Dominique Brown Dead at 32, Cause of Death Revealed

Dominique Brown, a Disney influencer, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, after suffering from a severe allergic reaction at an industry event. She was 32 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, Brown was attending the BoxLunch-hosted event with numerous influencers. Although the event was aware of her allergies, it appears the Disney influencer was unknowingly given food that she was allergic to. Witnesses said the item she consumed was unmarked.

Following Brown’s death, her brother, Patrick Ramos, released a statement.

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light,” Ramos stated. “Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.”

Brown’s unexpected death came just weeks after she went to Walt Disney World. The influencer took to her Instagram to share photos of her day at Animal Kingdom.

“Our final day was Animal Kingdom!” she gushed in the caption. “This park is definitely top 2 for me. Flight of Passage gon do it every single time! Festival of the Lion King makes me cry and this time we had front row seats. Now I’m still in mourning behind It’s Tough to be a Bug and Dinosaurs leaving, but I’ll be ok one day.”

She had also attended the Moana 2 premiere at The El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

BoxLunch Breaks Silence About Dominique Brown’s Death

BoxLunch also issued a statement to Us Weekly about the tragic incident.

“We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch Thursday in Los Angeles,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time.”

BoxLunch announced it is offering grief counseling for both staffers and the BoxLunch Collective. The collective is a group of influencers who work with the brand regularly. Brown had been a member.

BoxLunch revealed it is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, other Disney influencers paid tribute to Brown. Tatiana Kelley, who posts as Dapper on the Daily, described the late Dinsey influencer as the kindest, most genuine person in the community. “We will miss you, Domo,” Kelley wrote. “Thank you for touching our lives with your [and] wit [and] for being so incredibly welcoming to us all.”

Katy Lane, who runs Main St Muse, wrote she was happy that she had a chance to hug Brown days before her death. “Your positivity and passion for life will always inspire me,” she added. “You were and will continue to be the good in the world, Dom.”