Larsa Pippen Shows Off Bikini Body Following Marcus Jordan Split: ‘Gearing Up for the Summer’

Ready to embrace the single life, Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a sultry snapshot of her in a bikini.

The Real Housewife of Miami star is seen posing with a silver and blue two-piece swimsuit, with the caption, “Gearing up for the summer.”

The post comes just weeks after Larsa Pippen and Marcus officially called it quits on their two-year relationship.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight last month that Pippen realized the relationship was just not for her. This was after she spent time away from Jordan and filmed a new series.

“She wants to move on and focus on improving her life,” the insiders shared. They simply want different things out of life.”

The sources further pointed out that Larsa Pippen wants more out of a partner as well. “Someone who is motivated like her.”

Pippen and Jordan reportedly broke up earlier this year due to “unresolved issues” in the relationship. Although they ended up reconciling, many fans questioned if the relationship was “authentic.”

Larsa Pippen was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for nearly 20 years. They share five children.

Larsa Pippen Detailed What Led to Her Recent Split From Marcus Jordan

During an appearance on the Amy & T.J. podcast, Larsa Pippen got candid about what led to the end of her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

Pippen said the realization that the relationship wasn’t going to work out came just after she wrapped up her latest show, House of Villains. She admitted spending time with Jordan afterward didn’t necessarily change her mind.

“I was there for like two weeks,” she said about the show. “And it just kind of gave me clarity when I was a long. And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you arent my guy, and that made me realize I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Although she pointed out that Jordan is a “great guy,” Larsa Pippen noted they were just on different journeys. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing.”

Pippen added she wants Jordan to be happy as well. “He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

Although the insiders previously claimed the duo parted ways amicably, Jordan went off on Pippen not long after the podcast.

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” Jordan wrote in his Instagram Stories. “Funny how [people] change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give Shorty a heart when she rather have press Aaaaaaahhh that’s that nerve. “