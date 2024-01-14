Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Claim They Have Sex ‘5 Times a Night’

Ready to share almost every detail of their relationship, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan didn’t hold back on sharing a little too much information during their recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While on the show, Pippen proudly declared that she always had sex “four times a night” while being married to her ex, Scottie Pippen. However, it seems as though she’s getting a bit more with Jordan.

“That’s facts,” Larsa Pippen declared as she talked about the number of times she has sex with Marcus Jordan. “I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life.”

Jordan responded to the declaration by stating he’s “very competitive” so he likes to stay ready. He also pointed out that it’s “way more than three times” a night. When asked by Cohen if that was “to completion” and if he was able to “complete himself and then keep going,” Jordan pointed out, “Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan also revealed their “go-to” sexual position was “doggy style” and that Larsa’s “behind” was Marcus’ favorite body part.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been publicly linked since Dec. 2022. Pippen spoke about how “wild” the reaction was from family and friends about the relationship.

“I mean I guess, yeah, but I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined,” she explained. “And they really weren’t. Like I never really knew Marus or his mom or them. I just recently met them a couple of years ago.”

Larsa was previously married to Scottie Pippen, who is a former teammate of Marcus’ dad, Michael. The Pippens divorced in 2021.

Larsa Pippen Recently Said an Engagement With Marcus Jordan Is ‘In the Works’

In Dec. 2023, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan revealed that an engagement “is in the works.”

“I feel like we’ve been looking at rings,” Pippen explained to PEOPLE. Jordan agreed with the comment and replied, “We’ve definitely been shopping. That’s for sure.”

When asked about the potential special moment, Larsa Pippen said she was excited about what Marcus Jordan has in store. “I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us.”

Meanwhile, Pippen and Jordan discussed their new podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. They both revealed how much they enjoy working together on the project.

“I think it’s the best,” said Jordan. “I’m working every day with my best friend and I feel like separation is a real thing for us. So the more time we spend together, the better.”

Pippen went on to add, “I feel like we really have fun together and we work well together, and we both motivate each other.”