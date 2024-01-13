larsa-pippen-reveals-why-she-deleted-provocative-bikini-pic

Larsa Pippen’s bikini photo went viral, but it vanished from her Instagram. However, not because of fan backlash, but her dear old dad. On January 10, the reality star dropped a bombshell on Instagram with a sizzling bikini photo. Rocking a chic black string bikini, she effortlessly owned the beach chair, radiating grace and confidence. The caption “Sunshine on my mind” perfectly encapsulated the carefree vibes of the moment.

However, it seems that Larsa’s father deemed the widely discussed photo a tad too provocative. “My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, ‘You published a photo and I think you need to take it down,'” Larsa Pippen recently told People of the bikini blunder. “And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen!”

While Pippen’s followers showered her with praise for the photo, a few critics couldn’t resist the temptation to unleash their disapproval. This prompted her father to step in and make his request. “I think my dad got wind of all the stuff that was being put out there,” Pippen continued. “My family’s really traditional and old-school — I’m the one that’s always pushing the envelope with them, you know? So when he texted me that, I just deleted it.”

The Viral Bikini Picture Isn’t The First Time Larsa Pippen’s Father Voiced His Disapproval

Aside from the bikini photo, Larsa Pippen’s father has also expressed his thoughts on some of her previous titillating endeavors. The Miami-based mother revealed that in 2022, she faced criticism from her family regarding her decision to create an OnlyFans account.

“They’re not always happy with me. They’re very conservative. They like to live very low-profile — they don’t like all the hoopla,” Larsa admitted to People.“I feel like, for me, that’s all I’ve known. So I’m very comfortable in craziness and they’re not.”

Pippen added, “I don’t know, sometimes I feel like I shouldn’t do too much because I feel like they get affected by my actions. But I also have to live my life, you know?”

Of course, sometimes Larsa Pippen’s hijinks mildly humiliate her three children she shares with former NBA star Scotty Pippen. However, she claims they’re ultimately behind her.

“They can be a little embarrassed over things their mom does now and then, but we’re a very supportive family,” explains Pippen. “I tell my kids, ‘You’re not going to have this chance in life. You have to take advantage of your opportunities in life because you never know when they won’t be there.’ And they need some reminding of that sometimes, but they ultimately get that.”