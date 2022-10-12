Suggest

This Celeb-Loved Lip Mask Is Called A Godsend For Chapped Lips, And It’s On Sale Right Now

Celeb, shopper, and Suggest approved.

By Dana Hopkins
October 12, 2022 | 11:15 a.m. CDT
Product image of LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
(LANEIGE)
Chapped and dry lips are never the look we’re aiming for; but with colder weather rolling in, it’ll be a concern for many. Luckily a cult favorite, celebrity-endorsed, super hydrating lip mask is on sale right now! Laneige Lip Sleeping Maskis a favorite of celebs like Zoe Saldaña, Brooke Shields, and Sharon Stone, just to name a few. A Suggest editor also sings praises for this premium lip mask that delivers a serious nourishing punch.

What’s A Lip Mask?

Much like facial masks penetrate and hydrate the skin, this leave-on lip mask gives your lips long-lasting hydration.

Formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin C, and murumuru seed butter, this amazing lip mask sells every three seconds worldwide.

Based on a clinical study provided by the brand, 135% of participants saw an increase in moisture after just one use. And 93% reported that their lips looked healthier and less flaky after one week of consistent use.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

$24  Shop Now at Amazon

The lip mask is currently available in Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Vanilla, and limited-edition Mango and Peppermint. Simply apply the lip mask with the applicator during your nighttime routine. Leave on overnight for smoother lips in the morning.

Fans Are Raving

A Suggest editor can attest to the effectiveness of the Berry Lip Mask. She says that even though it is a lip mask, you can still wear it out and about. It has a subtle berry scent, is super moisturizing, and leaves a glossy, pink hue that looks like lip gloss.

An Amazon customer said, “Ok, this stuff is amazing. I was skeptical but wanted to try it…my lips get really dry and chapped and I have a tendency to pick at them and make them worse. I’ve tried a million different lip balms. This stuff wins hands down. Plus it’s a big container and it won’t be running out any time soon!”

“This is so soothing and protective, thick enough to last from bedtime to morning. I also use [it] before makeup to hydrate before lipstick,” another customer raved. “This will work for anyone experiencing dry lips. I’m somewhat of a lip balm junkie and this is my nighttime ritual now. I will definitely repurchase.”

Just a reminder, this best-selling lip mask won’t be on sale for long, so grab yours while you can!

