lana-del-rey-breaks-silence-on-marriage-to-alligator-tour-guide-jeremy-dufrene

Lana Del Rey has briefly commented on her recent marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene for the first time.

Fans have been wondering if the singer would open up about her surprise wedding to Dufrene, and while she hasn’t said much, she finally spoke about it in a recent interview. Lana was attending the InStyle Imagemaker Awards when asked about her married life.

(Photo via Lana Del Rey/Instagram)

The interviewer asks, “How’s the married life?” Lana smiles and says, “It’s good. We’re happy.”

According to TMZ, the couple got married in September at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, LA, which is also where Jeremy works. TMZ also got a hold of their marriage certificate, which shows that the ceremony was officiated by Pastor Judah Smith.

Apparently, Smith has worked with Lana on one of her previous albums. He’s also worked with other A-list musicians, such as Justin Bieber. The pastor has been linked to some sketchy behavior, though, as he was accused by some of his staff of forcing them to donate 10% of their paychecks to his church.

Lana Del Rey Keeps Her Dating Life On The Down Low

Lana has managed to keep her romantic relationships on the down low for most of her music career, but she has been linked to several names in the past. Some of these include rapper G-Eazy and country singer Clayton Johnson.

There still isn’t much public knowledge about her relationship with Dufrene, but the two apparently met back in 2019. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Lana had taken one of his tours while in New Orleans for a show. The tour guide even shared a picture to his Instagram after meeting the singer. The caption reads, “I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey.”

While she may have met Dufrene five years ago, there’s no evidence that shows that the two dated until recently. Along with country singer Clayton Johnson, Lana has been linked to Jack Donoghue, a member of the rock band Salem, since then. It was also rumored that the “Summertime Sadness” singer was dating artist manager Evan Winiker from 2022-2023.