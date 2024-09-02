lana-del-rey-breaks-silence-on-alligator-tour-guide-dating-rumors

Lana Del Rey responded to rumors that she’s romancing alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene, weighing in on a fan page’s comments section.

On Saturday, the Instagram account @thejustnlife revealed more information about the pop singer’s rumored new love interest. However, the “F*cked My Way Up” songstress swept in to address whether she was getting biblical with the swamp-loving Dufrene.

The 39-year-old singer appeared to quell the speculation by simply stating, “No,” in the comments section.

Lana Del Rey breaks out her inner wordsmith to debunk rumors she’s dating an alligator tour guide. (Image via Instagram / Just N Life)

The page also shared a screenshot of a tweet from an X user claiming to be Dufrene’s daughter.

“in regards to my dad and lana from my last few tweets. if there’s any type of update, ill give it but for now I’ve got nothing to give. i barely talk to my dad let alone care about his love life. I’m just shocked WHO he’s dating,” the X denizen wrote.

Del Rey clarified that the social media user had no connection to Dufrene.

“Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter,” Del Rey insisted in the comments.

Lana Del Rey Was Spotted Holding the Alligator Tour Guide’s Hand Last Month (They’re Totally Not Dating)

Of course, rumors began to swirl that Lana Del Rey was courting the alligator tour guide when a fan grabbed footage of the duo holding hands at the Reading Festival last month.

But hey, as recently as Victorian times, male friends would commonly hold each others’ hands in public. Is it so hard to believe a man and a woman can’t just hold hands platonically?

Del Rey denies dating Dufrene despite recently holding his hand in public. (Images via TikTok / Chris Lloyd Art and Instagram / Airboat Tours by Arthur)

Dufrene works at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, Louisiana, navigating the famous Bayou des Allemands, known as the “Catfish Capital of the World.” He has been with the company since at least 2015.

Through his gig, he has had the chance to meet several A-listers, including Glen Powell, Emma Roberts, and Kate Hudson.

In March 2019, Del Rey took part in one of Dufrene’s tours while attending the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in Louisiana. Shortly after, they began following each other on social media.

Dufrene holds a baby gator. (Image via Instagram / Airboat Tours by Arthur)

Last May, Del Rey returned to let Dufrene whisk her away to the swamp yet again.

“Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo with some buddies at the time.

However, it appears that Del Rey and Defrene are simply friends of the opposite sex who hold hands, their fingers delicately laced together. Egg all over our faces for daring to think that implies anything.