Celebrity Dies 3 Months After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis: Carly Douglas Was 36

Fitness influencer and online personality Carly Douglas has died at the age of 36, just three months after publicly revealing that she had been diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer.

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Douglas died on June 13, according to a statement shared by her family and as reported by TMZ. Her death came after a brief but highly public battle with cancer that she documented on social media for her more than 140,000 Instagram followers.

The South Carolina mother of three gained a devoted following through posts about fitness, health, home organization, and family life. Admirers also followed her candid updates after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2026.

Carly Douglas Has Been Transparent With Her Tragic Cancer Journey

Douglas first disclosed her condition in an emotional video posted online after a hospital visit for severe abdominal pain and swelling. She explained that doctors initially investigated what she believed might be a bowel obstruction. A CT scan instead revealed stage IV gastric cancer. Further testing found a large cancerous tumor in her stomach.

At the time, Douglas described the diagnosis as “living in a nightmare.” Despite the devastating news, she consistently expressed determination to continue fighting the disease and frequently spoke about drawing strength from her faith and family.

Over the following months, Douglas shared updates about chemotherapy treatments, hospital visits, and the physical challenges associated with her illness. Her openness earned praise from supporters who followed her journey online and encouraged her throughout treatment.

Following her death, Douglas’ family released a tribute celebrating her resilience, optimism, and devotion to those closest to her. The statement said she fought cancer with “grit and determination” while maintaining hope and faith throughout her illness.

Douglas’ death prompted an outpouring of condolences from followers who had watched her share both everyday family moments and the realities of her cancer battle. Many remembered her positivity, faith, and willingness to remain transparent during an extraordinarily difficult chapter of her life.

Her passing marks the loss of a popular online figure whose final months inspired thousands through her honesty, perseverance, and commitment to her family.