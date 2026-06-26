Rock Star Couple Welcomes Their 1st Child Together

Rock guitarist Nita Strauss and her husband, musician and manager Josh Villalta, have welcomed their first child together, a son named Maxwell James Villalta.

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The couple shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE. They announced that Maxwell was born on May 28 at 8 p.m. local time. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Strauss, 39, described the first days of parenthood as exhausting but deeply rewarding, saying she and Villalta are navigating the challenges of caring for a newborn while embracing what she called “the most fulfilling and incredible time of our lives.”

“We’re in the full on newborn trenches: exhausted, running on fumes and figuring new parenthood out as we go, and it’s still been the most fulfilling and incredible time of our lives,” she said. “Even after only a few days of motherhood, it’s already the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Nita Strauss And Josh Villalta’s Baby Boy Is Named Maxwell

The new parents said they chose the name Maxwell because they hope their son approaches life to the fullest. Villalta explained that they want him to “live life to the max,” while his middle name, James, honors Strauss’ father, musician James Strauss.

Music already plays a central role in the family’s life. Villalta said he and Strauss listened to Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” as they prepared to welcome their son into the world, describing the song as a reflection of the love they shared on the day Maxwell was born.

After bringing their son home, they played Extreme’s “More Than Words,” the same song they used for their first dance at their 2024 wedding, giving the track new meaning as they began life as parents.

Villalta praised his wife for her strength during labor, saying she displayed remarkable determination throughout the birth. “I stayed by her side every second of the day, holding her hand and encouraging her as she endured labor. One side of Nita that many people don’t get to see is just how mentally strong she is and that strength was on full display that day,” he said.