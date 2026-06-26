‘Waco’ Actor and Wife Recently Welcomed a Baby Boy

Actor Rory Culkin, known for his roles in Waco, Signs and Lords of Chaos, has welcomed his first child with cinematographer Kate Arizmendi. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter through a series of social media posts, sharing their excitement with friends, family and fans.

Videos by Suggest

Arizmendi revealed the birth on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn sleeping shortly after her arrival. She announced that the couple named their daughter Havoc Moon and wrote that she and Culkin were already deeply in love with their first child. The baby was born on May 23.

Arizmendi followed the birth announcement with additional photos documenting the family’s first days together. One image showed the newborn shortly after delivery, while another captured Culkin holding his daughter. The posts offered a glimpse into the couple’s life as new parents and drew congratulatory messages from friends and followers.

Kate Arizmendi And Rory Culkin Have Been Transparent With Their Pregnancy Journey

The actress and cinematographer also reflected on the pregnancy in an earlier Instagram post.

She announced in January that the couple was expecting their first child together, saying she wanted to share joyful news during a difficult period. After her daughter’s birth, she updated the post to celebrate the arrival of Havoc Moon and express the family’s happiness.

TMZ reported that Culkin and Arizmendi have been together since 2023. Before the relationship, Culkin was married to Sarah Scrivener, whom he met while working on the 2011 film Scream 4..

The newborn joins one of Hollywood’s best-known acting families. Rory Culkin is the youngest of the Culkin siblings, who include actors Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin.

Culkin has built a career with performances in film and television, including appearances in Waco, Under the Banner of Heaven, Signs and Scream 4. Arizmendi has established herself as a cinematographer whose credits include work on film and television productions.

The couple has not announced additional details about their daughter beyond the photographs and messages shared on social media. Their recent posts have focused on celebrating their new arrival and embracing their first experience as parents.