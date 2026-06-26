Reality TV Star Sues Major Hotel Chain for Allegedly Giving Personal Details to Ex-Girlfriend

Reality television personality Josh Goldstein has filed a lawsuit against Hyatt Hotels, alleging that a hotel employee improperly disclosed sensitive personal information about his stay to his former girlfriend, who then used the information to damage his reputation.

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According to court documents cited by TMZ, Goldstein filed the lawsuit on May 27 against Hyatt and hotel employee Megan Gideon. The complaint alleges negligence and invasion of privacy and seeks damages exceeding $50,000.

Goldstein, who appeared on Season 3 of Love Island USA and later returned for Season 2 of Love Island Games, claims the incident occurred while he was staying at a Hyatt hotel in Gainesville, Florida, last year. According to the lawsuit, a woman called the hotel and identified herself as Goldstein’s sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, who passed away in 2021.

The lawsuit alleges the caller was actually Goldstein’s ex-girlfriend, Brianna Lombardo. Goldstein claims the caller exploited the fact that his sister died and that the hotel employee failed to verify the caller’s identity before providing information about his stay.

Josh Goldstein Claims Ex Impersonated His Sister To Spread Damaging Rumors

According to the complaint, the employee allegedly monitored hotel security cameras and relayed information about Goldstein’s movements over the telephone.

Goldstein contends the disclosures allowed his former girlfriend to accuse him publicly of cheating and spread those allegations on social media. He alleges the resulting publicity harmed his reputation and caused him to lose a business opportunity with the clothing brand Comfrt worth approximately $4,000 per month.

The lawsuit seeks to hold both Hyatt and the employee responsible for the alleged disclosure of confidential guest information. The complaint argues that the hotel had a duty to safeguard guests’ privacy and that the alleged actions violated that obligation. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Goldstein gained national attention during Love Island USA in 2021. He voluntarily left the dating competition after learning of his sister’s death, and fellow contestant Shannon St. Clair departed with him. The couple later ended their relationship after dating for about a year. Goldstein subsequently returned to the franchise by appearing on Love Island Games.