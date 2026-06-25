Another Longtime Radio Host Has Died: Terry ‘Hollywood’ Hendrix Was 65

Terry “Hollywood” Hendrix, a longtime Nashville radio personality whose broadcasting career spanned nearly five decades, has died at the age of 65.

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Hendrix died on June 21, according to an obituary cited by Nashville television station WSMV. His death prompted tributes from colleagues and listeners who remembered him as one of the most recognizable voices in Middle Tennessee radio.

Known professionally as “Hollywood” Hendrix, he built a career that stretched across multiple generations of Nashville broadcasting. WSMV reported that Hendrix developed a passion for radio as a child while growing up in Paris, Tennessee. According to his obituary, he created his own shows at home long before launching a professional career behind a microphone.

Terry Hendrix Served The Radio Industry For Nearly Five Decades

Hendrix began his broadcasting career in Camden, Tennessee. That first radio job launched what became nearly 50 years in the industry. During that time, he worked for numerous stations throughout the Nashville market and established himself as a familiar presence on local airwaves.

Throughout his career, Hendrix interviewed celebrities, covered local events, and connected with audiences across a variety of formats. Industry publication Country Aircheck reported that his career included time at WSIX, one of Nashville’s best-known country music stations. Most recently, he handled afternoon traffic reports for iHeartMedia’s Nashville stations.

Friends and colleagues described Hendrix as a fixture in Nashville radio. Following news of his death, broadcasters and industry figures shared messages recognizing his contributions to local media and his lasting influence on listeners.

Hendrix’s longevity in radio reflected both his passion for broadcasting and his ability to adapt as the industry changed. From traditional on-air hosting to traffic reporting and voice work, he remained active in the profession he loved for decades.

His death marks the loss of another veteran broadcaster whose voice became part of the daily lives of countless listeners across Tennessee.

As tributes continue to arrive, colleagues and fans remember Hendrix not only for his work on the air but also for the enthusiasm that earned him the nickname “Hollywood” and sustained a career that lasted nearly half a century.