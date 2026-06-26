Influencer Jamal Morton’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies in Pool Accident on Father’s Day

Parenting influencer Jamal Morton is asking his followers for donations after his 2-year-old daughter reportedly drowned in their home pool on Father’s Day.

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Morton, who is also known online as J’Amore and Mr. Jay, shared on a GoFundMe page titled “Help Us Honor Rose’s Memory” that his youngest child, Sadé Rose, slipped out of the house and into the pool.

“She thought she was a big girl and could swim all by herself,” he wrote in a since-deleted message on the fundraiser page, per PEOPLE.

The Hall County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Sadé passed away on June 21. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office informed the outlet that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a drowning.

“You were the best daughter a father could ever ask for,” the 33-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Instagram tribute to his late daughter, per PEOPLE. “Losing a child is a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

“I hope heaven is real because I can’t imagine you being all alone by yourself,” Morton added. “So God, if you’re real, please watch over my baby. Rest in peace, my sweet angel. Daddy loves you forever, Rose.”

Influencer Jamal Morton Releases Statement: ‘Real Family Experiencing Real Pain’

PEOPLE reported that the influencer, who enjoys over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, added in a since-deleted GoFundMe message that the family has had to move. “We can’t live in that house anymore, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to work anytime soon,” he explained.

Morton and his wife, Jessica, announced Rose’s birth on Instagram in April 2024, calling her their “beautiful princess.” She was often featured in his social media posts.

Jamal Morton attends the 2025 Living Legends Foundation Awards Dinner & Gala. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Morton’s team released a statement asking for privacy as the family grieves the loss of his daughter.

“While Jamal has shared much of his life publicly as a creator and influencer, it is important to remember that behind the content is a real family experiencing real pain,” the statement reads in part.

Authorities have not shared further details surrounding Rose’s death.