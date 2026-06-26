sports-reality-tv-couple-separates-after-30-years-of-marriage

After 30 years of marriage, it seems LaVar and Tina Ball are no longer playing on the same team. The Big Baller Brand co-founder has revealed the two are calling it quits.

Videos by Suggest

It seems LaVar Ball has one less foot in the game, both literally and figuratively. In a livestream with YouTuber N3on on June 24, LaVar, who had his foot amputated just last year, revealed that his wife had also left him.

“Tina decided to go her own way, that’s why you don’t see her here,” the 58-year-old said. “But she wanted to go do something else. That’s fine with me. We had our run.”

In a moment of vulnerability, LaVar mentioned Tina’s 2017 stroke and the fact that she was getting older, but made it clear that “she was always beautiful in my eyes.”

LaVar Ball and Tina Ball in 2019. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

“It is what it is, man,” he added. “Any time you can find somebody you can stay in love with for a long time or for one day or whatever — if you can witness that love, that’s good. I had that with her.”

According to BET, LaVar and Tina married in 1997 after meeting as college athletes at Cal State Los Angeles. The couple raised three famous sons: Lonzo Ball, 28, LiAngelo Ball, 27, and LaMelo Ball, 24. Fans got an inside look at the family’s bond on their reality show, Ball in the Family.

That said, the mogul went on to flex that he already “found somebody else.”

“No need to worry,” he explained. “It’s somebody who’s working for me.”