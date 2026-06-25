Rapper Arrested on Multiple Charges After Chicago Traffic Stop

Female rapper Mello Buckzz is facing some legal woes after she was arrested on multiple charges during a Chicago traffic stop.

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According to Fox 32 Chicago, Buckzz, whose real name is Melanie Doyle, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, transporting open alcohol, and driving with an obstructed windshield following the traffic stop in the southwest city of the Windy City.

The stop occurred in the early hours of June 15. Officers spotted Buckzz’s black Mercedes with an illegally tinted windshield traveling east on West 19th Street. The officers eventually pulled the vehicle over near 1918 S. Rockwell St. As Buckzz was presenting her driver’s license, one of the officers claimed they saw suspected marijuana in her purse.

Another officer claimed they saw an open bottle of Tito’s Vodka on the passenger-side floorboard.

After the rapper refused the officer’s commands to exit the car, a supervising sergeant from the Chicago Police Department was called. The sergeant attempted to get her out of the car for 15 minutes before she was removed.

Right before Buckzz was removed, officers said they saw the barrel of a handgun next ot the driver’s seat. They discovered a loaded Glock 43x handgun inside the vehicle.

Buckzz Was Previously Involved in a Deadly Mass Shooting

Buckzz’s arrest comes nearly a year after a deadly mass shooting occurred at her “HollyHOOD the Mixtape” album release party.

Four people were killed, and 14 others were injured during the event, which occurred on July 3, 2025, near Artis Restaurant and & Lounge on W. Chicago Ave.

Officials stated that a dark-colored vehicle had driven past the event and opened fire into the crowd gathering outside.

Following the incident, Buckzz took to social media to speak out.

“These weren’t strangers. These were people I love,” she wrote. “These were friends, family, creatives, significant others, and people who’ve been with me through this entire journey. What happened was senseless, and there’s no reason a group of innocent people, mostly women, should have ever been targeted in that way.”

Buckzz went on to pledge to continue to honor those who died in the shooting.

“This moment is something that changed a number of us incredibly,” she added. “Please continue to pray for the families and our community as we try to make sense of everything.”

Law enforcement hasn’t notably announced any arrests in that case.