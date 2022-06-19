Who Is Lady Louise Windsor, Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth

Of all the tributes during the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth was perhaps moved the most by her grandaughter Lady Louise Windsor. Since she’s not the daughter of Prince Charles or Prince Andrew, she’s not quite as well known by the general public. Just who is Louise? Let’s find out.

The Wessex Side

Prince Philip and Elizabeth bore four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Obviously the further we go down the line of succession, the foggier these names become. While Anne became an Olympian and Andrew an alleged pedophile, Edward maintained a lower profile than his siblings. He’s the only one who didn’t get divorced.

After working in theater for a few years, Edward met Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones. She’s actually a distant cousin of Edward’s as she’s a descendent of King Henry IV. They started dating in 1993 and got married in 1999. He proposed with a diamond ring worth £105,000. Not too shabby.

The wedding was far smaller than that of his older siblings, for it took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles would later use the same facility for his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles. It’s where the royals go when they don’t want too much pomp.

Meet Lady Louise Windsor

On November 8, 2003, Louise was suddenly born. She was delivered via a cesarean section without her father present and she nearly died. Luckily, she didn’t. When she was born, she was eighth in the line of succession behind Princess Eugenie. Curiously, due to archaic male primogeniture, her younger brother James is now above her in the line. Today, Louise is 16th in line for the throne.

What’s She Been Up To?

Louise got to be a bridesmaid at her cousin William’s wedding and made her first overseas trip to South Africa in 2015. Born with esotropia, Louise received treatment all her life to correct her eyes. She often accompanies her mother on charitable trips and was seated with her family for numerous Platinum Jubilee events.

Her Love Of Riding

Like her grandfather and aunt before her, Louise has a keen interest in horses. It’s an interest passed down to her by Philip. He reportedly taught her how to ride in the first place. During the Platinum Jubilee, Louise moved Elizabeth to tears when she drove his carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show. It was a perfect tribute to Philip who cast some aplomb over the Platinum Jubilee.

It looks like Prince Charles is planning to slim down the monarchy, and Edward’s family would certainly be on the chopping block. It remains to be seen what exactly this means, or if anything will ever come of it.

