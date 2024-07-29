lady-gaga-confirms-engagement-rumors-at-2024-olympics

It seems Lady Gaga revealed she’s no longer trying to fill that void: the singer and actor confirmed her engagement. The 38-year-old singer appears to have confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Michael Polansky while attending the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris this past weekend.

In a TikTok shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Sunday, July 28, Lady Gaga can be heard referring to her boyfriend of four years, Polansky, as “my fiancé.” The brief clip captures Attal warmly embracing the singer and shaking hands with Polansky.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

Aside from this snippet, Gaga, who performed “Mon Truc en Plume” during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, has not made a formal engagement announcement nor commented on the video at this time.

During her visit to France, Lady Gaga delighted her Parisian fans on Sunday. She shared a brief teaser of music from her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

A pulsating, danceable excerpt from LG7 echoed on the street as another rock-influenced teaser blared from a vehicle’s rooftop. Meanwhile, Gaga enthusiastically pumped her fist while onlookers cheered. At one point, she emerged from the car. She joined the crowd in a sing-along of her A Star Is Born hit, “Always Remember Us This Way.”

[HD VIDEO AND AUDIO] Lady Gaga plays two snippets from #LG7 in Paris. pic.twitter.com/a7Rt72VJva — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) July 28, 2024

“I’m so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram Story before she shared the new music. “I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7.”

Lady Gaga Has Been Subject to Engagement News in the Past

Lady Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2020. They were photographed sharing a kiss at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, they made their relationship public during a weekend filled with public displays of affection in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga wrote on Instagram alongside a candid snapshot with Polansky at the time.

If the rumors about the engagement are accurate, it will be the third time Lady Gaga has been engaged. The singer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016. This was followed by Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019. Here’s hoping the third engagement is the charm for Lady Gaga.