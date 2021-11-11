Report Claims Kris Jenner In ‘Crisis Mode’ Protecting Kylie Jenner’s Brand Amid Travis Scott Troubles

Kris Jenner is reportedly worried daughter Kylie Jenner is in jeopardy of losing millions after the deadly events at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. Eight people died and hundreds more were injured at the show, and now it’s believed that Jenner’s beauty brands will be affected by the controversy.

A source supposedly close to the Kardashian family told The Sun, “Kylie feels the weight of this and more than anything wants to do right by the victims. At the same time, she’s a businesswoman responsible for the livelihood of a lot of people.”

The source continued, “She feels like she’s in a lose-lose situation because she wants to take time to respect the victims from Astroworld but at the same time, she employs a lot of people.”

Kylie’s Brands Could Lose Money Business?

The reality star has been silent on social media, which allegedly means a substantial pay cut for Jenner. She reportedly makes $1 million per Instagram post and usually posts once a day, if not more. Her companies have also stopped posting, which means more money loss the outlet continued.

Her brands (Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby) typically post multiple times a day, driving direct sales from followers. But since the deadly festival claimed the lives of eight people, and as the lawsuits begin to roll in from injured concert-goers and grieving families, there’s been radio silence.

“The longer her companies go without being active on social media or promotion, the more sales go down and the less they make from marketing,” the source said. “We’re talking potentially millions of dollars in losses.”

Mom Kris Is In ‘Crisis Mode’

Mom and manager Kris is reportedly in “crisis mode” trying to handle the backlash: “[Kylie is] working closely with her mom, as both her manager but she’s also leaning on for emotional support.” While this sounds plausible, another more reputable source, has spoken up.

Jenner’s rep shuts down all claims from the source, saying simply, “Your information is incorrect.” There’s likely been a lull in sales as the family quiets their online activities out of respect for the tragedy, but the million dollar losses seem overblown.

Kylie isn’t the only member of the family struggling with bad publicity. Sister Khloe was slammed for posting a photo of herself earlier this week, and fans flooded her comments with accusations of insensitivity. Kylie also faced angry comments after posting an Instagram story where viewers could clearly see the ambulances trying to make their way through the crowd.

The rest of the family have been updating their Instagram accounts less frequently than normal, presumably riding out the controversy before they start posting as usual.