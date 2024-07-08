kylie-kelce-wears-t-shirt-of-her-viral-clash-with-screaming-woman

Kylie Kelce is turning a viral fan skirmish into fashion, sporting a t-shirt that hilariously jabs at the recent incident.

The 32-year-old wife of retired NFL player Jason Kelce, 36, was recently seen at an event wearing a handcrafted T-shirt. The shirt showcased a photo of her viral altercation with a woman outside a Margate, New Jersey restaurant from May.

It seems Kyle is still holding onto the viral moment weeks after the incident. The T-shirt features a photo of Kylie involved in the infamous shouting match, with the phrase “Standing On Business” boldly displayed across the front.

Images of Kylie Kelce rocking the t-shirt made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Kylie wearing the "Standing on Business" t-shirt!



The shirt was gifted to her by fans who wore them to the Eagles Autism event where Kylie was guest bartending & signing autographs.



"Standing on Business" is referring the situation in the viral "you'll never be allowed in… pic.twitter.com/2pf7ksbFtz — Kelce Brothers (@kelcebrothers) July 5, 2024

Kyle Kelce Was Spotted Autographing the Same T-shirt Recently

Meanwhile, Kylie was spotted autographing the same t-shirt at a recent charity event (in which she showed off her bartending skills). Apparently, that’s when she picked one up.

Kylie Kelce autographed t-shirts with a pic of her run in with Margate Karen on them 😂



(tt/jessortiz30) pic.twitter.com/L3z2gVKHIn — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) June 29, 2024

At the event, footage showed two women asking Kylie to autograph their shirts. The mother of three obliged, taking out a Sharpie to sign them. Subsequent photos revealed the signed shirts, adorned with Kylie’s signature and the phrase “go birds”—a tribute to her husband’s NFL team.

Jess Ortiz, one of the women who had her shirt signed, shared with a social media fan page that a friend had made the shirts. This friend admired Kylie Kelce for standing up to the woman in the Margate video.

The viral social media video captured Kylie and Jason heading out for a date night when a woman approached them, insisting on a photo. The situation eventually heated up between the two women, before they decided to take their drama elsewhere. However, the woman blurted to Kylie and her beleaguered husband that they would “never be allowed in this town again.”

Of course, the Kelce’s were likely crushed by the idea of never returning to Margate, New Jersey.

To her credit, the woman Kylie had the exchange with, Andreé Goldberg, later apologized.

“I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret. And for that, I am sorry,” Goldberg said in a statement to WPVI. “My anger and my actions are not who I am. And certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset.”

No word on whether Kylie and Jason accepted the apology or if they plan to return to Margate, New Jersey.