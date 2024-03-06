Kylie Kelce Shares Emotional Reaction to Jason Kelce’s Retirement

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4. Kelce held a press conference in Philadelphia to make the announcement – where he gave a farewell speech for the ages. He shocked many when he made the announcement. Kelce is a player who has earned a reputation for keeping things lighthearted, but there were few dry eyes in the room on Monday as he gave an emotional farewell. Jason’s wife Kylie said she heard the speech before everyone else.

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it. I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL,” she said.

“I’ve heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version. I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

Jason Kelce Recalls Meeting Kylie For The First Time

Jason and Kylie have become one of the most well-known couples in sports. The pair was featured heavily in Kelce’s Amazon Prime documentary last year. Kelce revealed on New Heights, the story of how he met his wife.

“I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar,” he said.

“This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression.’”

Travis Kelce Gets Emotional Over Brother’s Tribute Video

Kelce spent his entire career in Philadelphia. He played in seven Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in 2018. For what it’s worth, Kelce has had a career that most players can only dream of. And though he is not on ESPN like other star athletes, he has made his case for the Hall of Fame.

In November, the Eagles coordinated a video stating Jason’s case to be inducted once his career is over. The video brought Jason’s brother Travis to tears.

“There’s nothing better than what the Eagles posted about you,” [Travis] Kelce said.

“The 30-minute highlight video of why Jason Kelce transcended the game of football and why you should undoubtedly be in the Hall of Fame. Dude, it was f––– unbelievable. I cried. And there isn’t even a moment when you should be crying. It was great, man.”