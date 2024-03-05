philadelphia-eagles-post-emotional-tribute-video-for-jason-kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. The Eagles drafted Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent all 13 years of his career in Philadelphia.

Following Kelce’s retirement announcement, the Eagles released a tribute video dedicated to the All-Pro center…

Eagles Star Reflects on Time in Philadelphia

During his tenure, he was a seven-time Pro-Bowl selection, and 6-time All-Pro, and led the team to their lone Super Bowl title in 2018. Kelce recalled the moments after he was drafted by the Eagles in 2011. Specifically speaking with his long-time agent Jason Berstein.

“Immediately after being drafted, my agent Jason Bernstein said, “You have no idea how perfect this is. You are going to fit in great. You’re going to fit in great in Philadelphia, this is your kind of town,” Kelce said. “Thirteen seasons in Philadelphia, and I look back on a career filled with ups and downs.”

The Eagles star also showed gratitude towards various members of the organization.

“There are so many teammates, coaches, support staff, trainers, equipment, cafeteria workers, you guys have no idea how the amount of people in this building it takes to assist our players and me,” Kelce continued.

“I’d like to thank you all by name, but we’d be here far too long for anyone to continue listening. So instead I will share memories, if that’s alright with you all. When I look back down the road, I’m sure there are things I will forget. But these are the things I’m sure I won’t.”

Jason Kelce Pondered Retirement Before This Season

It took Kelce a couple of months to officially announce his retirement from the NFL. But it’s not like the thought had not previously crossed the mind of the Eagles’ star. Kelce starred in an Amazon Prime documentary last year that documents his life off the field. In the documentary, his wife Kylie revealed that the Pro Bowl center has considered the thought of retirement “for years.”

“I don’t think that people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family,” she said.

“I always tell people, no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he is still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”