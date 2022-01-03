Kylie Jenner Returns To Social Media With A Pregnancy Photo After Two Month Hiatus, Reflects On Year With ‘Heartaches’

Like so many of us, Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the past year and eagerly looking ahead to what 2022 has in store for us. The reality star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the new year — and to show off her growing baby bump. Prior to last week, it had been almost two full months since the mega-influencer had posted anything.

Kylie Reflects On ‘Heartaches’ And ‘Blessings’

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner captioned the black and white photo of herself. “i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.” You can see the whole post here.

Her family and friends showed their support in the comments. “I love you my precious girl you are an Angel,” mom Kris Jenner wrote. Big sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “I love you baby girl,” and supermodel sis Kendall Jenner posted red heart and flame emojis.

Jenner Is ‘Thrilled’ To Give Stormi A Sibling

Jenner announced that she was expecting her second child with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott in September. The two are also parents to three-year-old daughter, Stormi. The couple started dating in 2017 but ended things two years later. However, Jenner and Scott quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up rekindling their relationship.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source close to Jenner told People. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

The Astroworld Aftermath

The high-profile couple has been staying out of the public eye over the last few months after the tragic events at Scott’s Astroworld music festival. 10 concert-goers died after overcrowding led to people getting trampled and crushed.

Both Jenner and Scott were blasted by the public; Scott, for not stopping the show or discouraging rough behavior, and Jenner for posting Instagram stories from the show that many thought were insensitive, at best. In her videos, followers could see ambulances trying to make their way through the crowd and towards the injured.

Scott also made a recent post to Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of himself with the caption, “Always.” Jenner left two brown heart emojis in the comments section. The rapper is currently being sued for around $3 billion in damages, along with companies that were connected with the festival.