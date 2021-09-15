Pregnant Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In See-Through Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is parading her newly-announced baby bump around, and she’s not wearing your mother’s maternity outfits. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, who went public with her second pregnancy earlier this month, is fresh from an appearance in New York City where she’s been attending NYFW events and showing off the bump.

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with 30-year-old on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, wore a sheer lace bodysuit in her latest outing, with fans quickly drawing comparisons to a pregnancy look donned by 40-year-old Kim Kardashian back in the day.

No More Hiding For Pregnant Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump In Sheer Outfit

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, all smiles, was seen confidently showcasing her blossoming bump on city streets. Images showed Jenner in a high-necked and lace-embellished bodysuit, one coming sheer and with opaque black details around the waist.

Jenner, also donning a chic black coat and high heels, carried a small black clutch as she wore a full face of makeup. Her look did, indeed, appear to mimic the see-through bodysuit KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian made headlines for at the LACMA Gala back in 2015.

See The Photos Below

Jenner has now topped 100 million views for her Instagram pregnancy announcement, one coming as an emotional video featuring her positive pregnancy test, Travis Scott, mom Kris Jenner, plus daughter Stormi. Fans also saw Jenner attending her first scan, with Stormi in the room.

Stormi ‘Fully Aware’

The star’s daughter is said to be 100% clued-up on what’s going on.

“Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited,” an insider told E! News. “She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie’s stomach.” Jenner welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after a concealed pregnancy, one she later explained was a personal choice and for the health of her baby. The Kylie Skin founder had, after Stormi’s arrival, opened up to sister Kim Kardashian, revealing:

“I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Stormi is, indeed, now “everywhere” with her billionaire mom. The two have ditched their Calabasas, CA base for the glittering lights of NYC, where Kylie Jenner has also attended a Revolve event and, once again, showcased her bump. The star has been dating “Coffee Bean” rapper Scott on and off since 2017. She has not revealed the sex of her child, although she has stated wanting seven girls and “maybe” one boy.