kylie-jenner-debuts-wild-hair-color-in-new-video

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a major dose of nostalgia by unveiling a throwback hair color on Instagram recently. The Kardashian star had admirers feeling the feels after beholding her new rosy hairstyle, harkening back to her teen years.

Almost a decade ago, Kylie Jenner sparked a devoted following of fans when she updated her social media display name to “King Kylie,” aligning with the nickname of her then-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, who went by “King Gold Chains.” This was during the Tumblr era, characterized by heavily filtered Instagram photos and the rise of Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. Jenner also made waves by transforming her once-midnight-black locks into vibrant shades like blue, green, platinum, and even pink.

On January 16, Jenner took to Instagram to share photos and videos where she sported blush-colored tresses, a departure from her usual ebony locks. The pictures were taken as she posed in her car. Images of the bold throwback look made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Of course, make-up mogul was well aware of the fire she was stoking with long-time fans. “hiiiii remember me,” Kylie Jenner captioned the photos featuring her new hair color.

While it remains uncertain whether Jenner’s hairstyle is her natural locks or a wig, fans expressed their excitement for the fresh new look in the comments section. “King kylie returning is proof the earth is infact healing,” one fan gushed. “KING KYLIE. IM DECEASED,” another fan exclaimed.

However, as it goes on social media, some people are instantly over it. One particular fan couldn’t resist requesting a specific style reminiscent of Jenner’s iconic King Kylie era. “Nah we want blue ombré King Kylie back,” they joked.

Kylie Jenner’s Hair Color Switch Harkens Back to Her Formative Years

During the King Kylie era, she emerged as a shining star in her own right, ultimately establishing her empire, Kylie Cosmetics, in November 2015. It was during this period that she was romantically involved with rapper Tyga, who also had a penchant for royal titles. He even bestowed the name King Cairo upon his 11-year-old son with Blac Chyna.

During that time, she also had a role in Life of Kylie, a reality show that spun off from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show chronicled Kylie Jenner’s management of her makeup brand, alongside her then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Jenner’s life has changed a lot since then. She continues to dominate the makeup world and has two children with Travis Scott – Stormi (5) and Aire (nearly 2). Recently, she made headlines for her new romance with Timothée Chalamet. The couple were affectionate at the 2024 Golden Globes and were spotted smooching during a commercial break.