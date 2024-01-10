Selena Gomez Denies Gossiping About Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez says “It Ain’t Me” about her supposed feud with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Gomez addressed the rumors on Instagram, setting the record straight. She clarified that she had shared with Taylor about a situation where two of her friends had hooked up. She emphasized that it was not anyone’s business.

This comment was made in response to E! News’ post from the day before. “Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes? Here’s the Truth,” the outlet’s graphic said.

Jenner, Chalamet, and Gomez found themselves embroiled in a dramatic saga that unfolded through viral videos. One particular video, shared on The Hollywood Reporter’s X account, captured Gomez alongside her best friend Taylor Swift, and Swift’s date, Keleigh Teller.

During a commercial break at the awards show, the trio engaged in an intense conversation, with Swift and Teller visibly surprised by Gomez’s close interaction with them.

Numerous internet sleuths and armchair expert lip readers analyzed the video and concluded that Gomez was talking about how Jenner declined Selena’s request for a photo with Chalamet. For a casual fan, it may seem out of the blue for Gomez to even want to interact with Chalamet in the first place. However, the pair appeared together in 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York.

Timothée Chalamet Also Weighed in on Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s ‘Beef’

Selena Gomez isn’t the only one of note clarifying the spilling of the tea. TMZ followed an elusive Chalamet on Monday night in Beverly Hills, determined to uncover the truth behind the rumor.

In TMZ’s video, the camera operator persistently prods the Dune star with multiple inquiries until finally posing the burning question: “Are you and Selena cool?” Chalamet quickly shoots back, “Yeah, of course.”

The camera operator followed it up, asking if “Selena and Kylie have any beef?” Chalamet seemed nonplussed by the line of questioning, simply replying, “No.” As it stands, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift have not publicly weighed in on the alleged gossip.

The Golden Globes turned into a blockbuster night for Chalamet and Jenner, the dynamic duo who have kept fans guessing about their relationship status since spring 2023. However, their romance was all but confirmed at the awards ceremony. Cameras caught them in the act, canoodling and stealing pecks during commercial breaks.