NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch’s Cause of Death Revealed

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s family has released his cause of death, two days after the athlete’s passing.

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The 41-year-old died shortly after being hospitalized on May 21.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” the NASCAR star’s family explained in a statement to our sister site, Fanbuzz.

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The infection-fighting processes turn on in the body, causing the organs to work poorly. Sepsis may progress to septic shock,” the Mayo Clinic further explains. “This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver, and other organs. When the damage is severe, it can lead to death.”

The sports world was shocked by the passing of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion on Thursday. He was NASCAR’s combined all-time wins record holder.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR wrote on X at the time. “He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and the entire motorsports community.”

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

“Can’t imagine a race weekend without Kyle Busch…” one NASCAR fan lamented under NASCAR’s statement.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children. His brother, Kurt Busch, is also a prominent NASCAR driver.