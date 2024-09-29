Kurt Cobain’s Daughter and Tony Hawk’s Son Confirm Birth of Baby Boy With Sweet Photos

Less than a year after they exchanged vows, Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain and Tony Hawk’s son Riley Hawk welcomed their first child. The little one was born on Sept. 17.

The couple announced the news with adorable photos featuring their baby boy, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk. “Welcome to the world most beautiful son,” Frances shared in a post on Instagram. “We love you more than anything.”



Tony Hawk couldn’t help but gush about his first grandchild by declaring in the comment section, “My favorite grandson!”

Harper Grohl, daughter of Kurt Cobain’s former Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, also commented with heart and teary-eyed emojis.

Kurt Cobain’s daughter and Tony Hawk’s son were first romantically linked in 2022. They were married on Oct. 7, 2023, during an intimate ceremony, with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Frances’ godfather, officiating.

Cobain spoke about her romance with Hawk in a Feb. 2022 post. She had taken a year-long hiatus from the social media platform at the time. “I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy,” she wrote. She also shared a snapshot of her with Riley.

Cobain was married to Isaiah Silva from 2014 to 2017. This is Hawk’s first marriage.

The couple kept the pregnancy private, with Frances not even mentioning it in her previous Instagram post in August.

Hawk took to Instagram in mid-August to wish Cobain a happy birthday by writing, “Happy birthday to my queen.”

Frances Bean Cobain Honored Her Father Kurt on the 30th Anniversary of His Death

In April, Frances Bean Cobain took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her father Kurt on the 30th anniversary of his sudden death.

“30 years ago my dad’s life ended,” Frances Bean shared. She also pointed out that the second and third photos she posted were of the last time she, Kurt, and her mother Courtney Love were together.

“His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks [and] say, with a lulling sadness, ‘You have his hands.’ She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time.”

Speaking about her grandmother, Frances Bean stated, “I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are. In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing. The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious, is that it serves a purpose.”

France Bean then said she wished she could have known her father and the “cadence” of his voice. She also wished she knew how he liked his coffee, or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story.

“I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told). But there is also deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is.”

Kurt Cobain ‘Gifted’ His Daughter a Lesson About Death

She went on to add that her famous father gifted her a lesson in death. Sadly, it’s one that can only come through the lived expereince of losing someone. “It’s the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes.”

The Nirvana frontman shocked the music world by committing suicide on April 5, 1994, at his home in Seattle, Washington.