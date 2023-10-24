Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Marries Tony Hawk’s Son Riley

The two legend’s children wed in early October, and an iconic music guest performed at the couple’s ceremony.

Frances Bean Cobain, 31, and Riley Hawk, 30, said “I do” earlier this month, as reported by Extra.

According to TMZ, Cobain and Riley acquired their marriage license in San Diego County in September before tying the knot in Los Angeles on October 7.

Both the bride and groom have famous families. Frances is the daughter of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Riley is the son of famous professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and ex-partner Cindy Dunbar.

Frances and Riley are relatively quiet about their relationship, and neither posted about the wedding on social media. However, on August 18, Cobain made a heartfelt Instagram carousel post where she touched on the topic of friends, family, and love.

She wrote in the caption, “forgive yourself & others for not always knowing exactly how to human. let go of what you can’t control, which is almost everything. embrace having control over what you can like your perspective & choices. you can never tell people you love them too much so celebrate them often & with enthusiasm!”

“Be of service. Be of service to yourself too. Falling in love with someone who gives you the gift of peace, makes you deep belly laugh & has compassion when moving through the hard stuff, is priceless,” Cobain continued.

Before marrying the skateboarder, Cobain was married to Isaiah Silva from 2014 to 2017. Riley Hawk’s marriage with Frances Cobain will be his first.

Here’s to a long and happy future for the new couple.