Kristin Cavallari has been ditching her swimwear and going au naturel during a weekend dip – she also happily broadcasted the stunning snap to Instagram. The reality star and Uncommon James founder, currently enjoying a sun-soaked break in Mexico, has been filling her social media with the enviable time off photos. One, in particular, is drawing attention for the ex-MTV face.

Kristin Cavallari Ditches Her Swimwear In Mexico

Cavallari has a knack for turning her swimwear photos into headlines. Earlier this year, and while saying that tan lines are “in,” the mom of three wound up mega-slammed by fans deeming her post to be promoting skin cancer.

Managing to avoid negativity with this shot, the new beauty founder posed with her bare chest pressed up at the edge of luxurious-looking pool. Sun-drenched, wet-haired, and with water droplets all over her skin, Kristin Cavallari sent out major chillax vibes while going #topless – she also wore shades while backed by a gorgeous blue ocean backdrop.

Taking to her caption with casual humor, the star told her followers: “Sorry I haven’t responded to you.” The post quickly gained a like from 29-year-old former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, with reality star Savannah Chrisley also sending the thumbs-up.

Expanding Her Empire

Cavallari might once have come as a talking point for her days on Laguna Beach and The Hills, but the entrepreneur is now pulling a bit of a Kim Kardashian as she forges herself a lucrative businesswoman career. 2021 marks the launch of Uncommon Beauty, a brand adding to the star’s existing brands Uncommon James and Little James Clothing.

“Skin has always been important to me, because I’ve always been prone to breakouts, since high school. And so it’s always been top of mind. I’m a pretty no-fuss girl when it comes to my day-to-day routine,” she told Glossy while discussing her beauty label.

Of her clean beauty range, the blonde added: “We went with the strictest list [of ingredients to omit] on the market. And I hope that they have peace of mind when they use these products, knowing that they’re doing a good thing for their skin.”

Cavallari continues to make headlines for being a single mother following her 2020 split from ex Jay Cutler. The former couple shares three children.