Kristin Cavallari Claims She Rejected Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Her 20s: ‘Dodged a F-ing Bullet’

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Kristin Cavallari revealed she rejected Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when she was in her 20s.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, the Laguna Beach alum stated that Combs had sent her Valentine’s Day gifts while trying to date her.

“I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever,” she explained. “He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear.”

Along with sending roses and stuffed animals, Combs also sent Kristin Cavallari bottles of his DeLeón tequila. Cavallari also alleged that the rapper said he had a “TV crush” on her. He also wanted to take her out on a date. She ended up declining the offer.

“I mean, there’s obviously a part where you’re like, ‘Whoa, this guy is spoiling the s—t out of me.’ Like that’s so sweet, and I’ve never met this guy.”

However, Kristin Cavallari admitted that while the gifts were great, she has since realized it was all a “red flag.”

“Now, as an adult, I’m like, ‘Red f–king flag!’” Cavallari declared. “I mean, that’s some love-bombing kind of s—t.”

Refusing to take no for an answer, Kristin Cavallari said that Combs kept asking her out until she finally said enough’s enough. “I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so,” she pointed out. “I have always had to be attracted to you.”

She then added that she doesn’t want to be the arm candy.

Combs is currently dealing with some legal woes, as multiple women have accused him of sexual assault.

Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She’s Spending Valentine’s Day With Her Kids

Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallari spoke to Good Morning America about how she is planning to spend her Valentine’s Day with her three children.

“I’ll give my kids a bag and some small presents and candy, and decorate the kitchen, but nothing major,” she said. The reality TV star also said she got her daughter a horse necklace and t-shirt. Her sons are getting shoes and candy.

Kristin Cavallari also said that in the past few years, she and the kids have gone out on the special love holiday. “When we go to dinner, my boys love wearing their suits and my daughter will wear a pink or red dress. It’s very cute that they love to get dressed up!”

Cavallari then added she’s planning to make her kids lunches to include heart-shaped sandwiches.