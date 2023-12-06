Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl In 4th Bombshell Claim

The rapper recently settled recent claims of sexual assault in court earlier this year, but these latest allegations may be the final nail in the coffin for Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s career.

In what is now the fourth sexual assault claim agains the artist, Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl when she was in the 11th grade, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The bombshell report comes only weeks after the billionaire rapper settled another lawsuit with singer Cassie who was signed to his label and accused Combs of rape, abuse, and even human trafficking.

Combs railed against the allegations in denial, posting “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” on his Instagram with the following words:

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Instagram

Another Jane Doe

It would however not be enough to clear the rapper’s name from these new claims. The latest accuser says that Combs and his friend Harve Pierre, and a third unknown man, drugged and raped the woman when she was 17 in 2003.

Case file photos show the claimant, then 17, sitting in Comb’s lap before the incident happened. The woman, who is referred to as “Ms. Doe” for sake of anonymity says the assault left her with “significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years.”

Page Six

The lawsuit claims that Ms. Doe and a high school friend of hers were picked up by Pierre from a Detroit club and insisted that they meet Combs. Ms. Doe then flew to New York City with Pierre to meet Combs but was forced to perform oral sex on Pierre before their flight. Once in New York she was plied with drugs, alcohol, and then assaulted by Combs, Pierre, and the third unnamed man.

The rest of the report goes into great graphic details of the crime and can be read in the Page Six piece. In the meantime, these allegations are only the newest in a grave revelation of Sean Comb’s violent nature.