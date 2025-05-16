Kristen Stewart Pushes Cannes Red Carpet Rules with Bold, Sheer Skirt

Kristen Stewart gave the new Cannes red carpet rules a sparkling vampire-sized bite of defiance.

On Friday, Stewart made an appearance at the premiere of The Chronology of Water, her highly anticipated directorial debut. She showcased her style by pairing a light pink sheer maxi skirt with a chic tweed short suit, creating a stunning layered look.

Stewart bypassed the new Cannes Film Festival dress code by wearing a sheer maxi skirt layered over shorts. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the festival’s new dress code prohibits nudity “on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.” It seems the newlywed barely skated by one that one.

Kristen Stewart Sidesteps Cannes Red Carpet Rules with Style Hack

Thanks to a clever styling trick, she stayed mostly covered, showing only her midriff and a hint of skin above the knees.

The 35-year-old finalized the outfit with a chic, boxy short-sleeve tweed blazer, adorned with intricate black and silver “CC” buttons for a touch of elegance. A sparkling diamond choker and soft pink pumps perfectly complemented the sophisticated designer ensemble.

Stewart kept things under wraps—barely. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Stewart also complemented her outfit with a striking hairstyle, showcasing hot pink dip-dye accents blended into her platinum blonde locks, styled elegantly in a messy bun.

It’s uncertain whether the Love Lies Bleeding star intended to comment on the recent rule change, but she has a history of challenging the film festival’s policies. In a bold 2018 gesture, she famously removed her high heels on the red carpet to protest the festival’s former ban on flat shoes. The dress code has since been revised.

Since marrying screenwriter and film producer Dylan Meyer, 37, last month, Stewart has maintained a relatively low profile. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.