Kris Jenner ‘Obsessed’ With Pete Davidson, Invited Him To Exclusive Family Holiday Party

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly getting closer than ever, and mom Kris Jenner couldn’t be happier. Apparently, Kardashian has invited the SNL funnyman to her family’s annual Christmas party, with Jenner’s full approval.

Kardashian Family Loves Pete Davidson

“[Kim]’s really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source close to the reality star told E! News. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

The couple, who met when Kardashian hosted SNL, have been dating for over a month now. The two have been spotted going out to restaurants and seeing movies, and Kardashian seems thrilled by her new beau.

“Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well,” the source continued. “She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.” Davidson and Miley Cyrus are co-hosting a live special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party for NBC and Peacock.

While the Kardashian clan might be excited for Davidson to make an appearance at their Christmas bash, the situation could get awkward. E! News’ source shared that Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex and father of her four children, was invited to the party. “There is a possibility they both will be there,” the source said.

Kardashian’s Split With Kanye

Kardashian filed for divorce in February, but the rapper is not going quietly. West has recently been making public statements about his plans to get her back. Kardashian continues to be supportive of him, bringing the couple’s children to some of the rapper’s recent shows, but it’s clear the reality star has no intentions of taking him back. Kardashian recently filed papers that would help her drop West’s last name and be declared legally single. She also stated in the documents, “There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

While Kardashian has moved on with Davidson, West has been seen with models Vinetria and Irina Shayk. West and Shayk had a brief summer romance, while he and Vinetria have been “hanging out” recently, according to an E! News source.

If Davidson and West do bump into each other at the party, it won’t be the first time the pair have met. West performed on SNL in 2018 and was even in the audience for Kardashian’s hosting gig earlier this year. The group has even hung out as a trio in the past, celebrating Kid Cudi’s birthday together at a restaurant in Malibu.