Kris Jenner Breaks Down in Tears Over ‘Growing’ Tumor, Hysterectomy

Famous momager Kris Jenner broke down in tears after doctors advised her to have a hysterectomy to remove a “Growing” tumor” in her ovary.

During the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, reality hit hard for Jenner as she began to prepare for her upcoming surgery, which would remove her entire uterus. She is seen having a pre-op exam with her doctor, Dr. Boris Vaisman.

“I’ve made peace with the fact that this is happening,” Kris Jenner said while in a confessional. “But I’m still a little nervous.”

While conducting the exam, Vaisman said, “You look great, except for this…”

Kris Jenner then shared, “And it’s growing. So let’s just get rid of it.”

She went on to joke, “I was thinking, what else could I do?”

Dr. Vaisman then stated, “Two birds with one stone?” Jenner said, “I like to multitask at all times Anything I do while I’m asleep. I’m going to do it.”

Although Kris tried to find some humor in the situation, her daughter, Kim Kardashian, stated the momager is “pretty sad about having to lose her ovaries.”

“I think we need to just make it into a positive moment and bring her something to cheer her up,” Kim shared. She then noted it was time to “celebrate the amazing work those ovaries have done.”

She was referring to Kris Jenner’s famous six children.

Kris previously opened up to her family about the tumor during the previous episode of The Kardashians. “I wanted to tell you guys something,” she said while the family was enjoying a vacation in Aspen. “I went to the doctor and had my scan.”

As she began to cry, Kris revealed, “They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary.”

Kris Jenner ‘Mourns’ She Will Never Be Pregnant Again After Her Hysterectomy

While celebrating with her children, Kris Jenner fully opened up about her feelings in the confessional.

“I loved being pregnant,” she explained. “Love love loved being pregnant. And I do mourn not ever being able to be pregnant again. It was just this delicious time in my life where I felt like everything came to a halt. Life was beautiful. It was the best time of my life. The best years.”

While eating the party’s cake, Kim and Khloé crack some jokes with Kris by saying she should remember daughters came to her “ovary party” in her will as well as the siblings who didn’t make it. They were talking about Kourtney, who arrived later.

Kris Jenner is later seen talking to her good friends, Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick about the upcoming procedure. “It started out as just getting some ovaries removed,” she said. “And then today I got a phone call.”

Her doctor told her, “Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow.”

Not holding back her tears, Kris said, “Here’s the thing. I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it, and I’m going to do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life.”

She went on to add in the confessional, “I think I’m very emotional about it because when you’re young you start talking about wanting a family. So here we are now talking about it again, and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”