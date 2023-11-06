Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

This is Kourtney Kardashian’s fourth child.

On Saturday, sources confirmed with People that Kourtney Kardashian, 44 and Travis Barker, 47 welcomed their first child together.

Kardashian and Barker got married in May 2022. Then, in June 2022, the couple revealed that they were expecting after the reality star debuted her baby bump at one of Barker’s band’s Los Angeles concerts in June.

She proudly held a cardboard sign from the audience reading, “TRAVIS IM PREGNANT.”

They later revealed that they were having a boy in June during a rock ‘n’ roll-themed baby shower.

“I already know his name, Barker wrote, adding a winky face. He later said that he “liked Rocky 13” as an option.

The Blink-182 singer and Lemme founder have a total of six children between them. Kardashian shares Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and her daughter Penelope Scotland, 11 with her ex, Scott Disick.

Baker is the father of Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24 who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Before news of their son’s birth started to spread, speculation about the possibility gained some traction when Kardashian was seen at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week, accompanied by her sister, Kylie Jenner.

Following Kardashian’s September headline-making post of a baby shower photo with the same name, Barker “liked” a tweet describing it as a “cute” choice and subsequently confirmed the name selection.

Later in the same month, the musician suddenly departed from Blink-192’s European tour to be with the reality star as she underwent “urgent fetal surgery.”

The Poosh creator addressed the procedure that had fans holding their breaths in an October Vogue interview. She credits an ultrasound for having part in saving her little one’s life. No further details were provided at the time.

But now, news of the birth has fans at ease. Congratulations to Kourtney and Travis!