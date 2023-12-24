Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Show Off First Photos of Newborn Son Rocky

Nearly two months after their son Rocky Thirteen was born, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share adorable first snapshots of the newborn on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, Kardashian posted the pictures with “ROCKY” as the caption. Her sister, Khloe was quick to respond with a series of comments such as “Baby!!!!” “Rocky!!!!” and “Those little toes!”

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed Baby Rocky in early November. The little one was born in Los Angeles.

Kourtney previously spoke about how she and Barker were pregnant with Rocky. She chatted to her mother, Kris Jenner, about the situation during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding,” she explained. “And so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn’t even checking ovulation anymore.”

Kourtney Kardashian noted that she and Travis Barker decided to put everything into God’s hands and thought it just not happening. “We were accepting of it and then… God’s plan.”

Kardashian also shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker has children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 24.

Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About Having Surgery to Save Her and Travis Barker’s Son Rocky

The delivery of Rocky came just a couple of months after Kardashian needed emergency surgery to save his life. Barker had been in Europe traveling with his group Blink-182 at the time. He dropped everything and rushed back to be by her side through the ordeal.

In an early September Instagram post, Kardashian detailed the surgery and being hospitalized. ‘I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she stated. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

Kourtney Kardashian admitted that while she had three really easy pregnancies in the past, she wasn’t prepared for the fer of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian went on to add that she’s grateful for God. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”