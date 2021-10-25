Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sultry, Shirtless Bedroom Pic Showing Off Engagement Ring



Kourtney Kardashian fans have been sharing in the reality star’s happiness lately following her engagement to Travis Barker. To commemorate the life-changing moment, Kardashian gave her Instagram followers an up-close and personal look at her new bling. But that wasn’t the only eye-catching detail of her recent series of pictures posted on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian Commemorates Engagement To Travis Barker

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared some sultry photos of herself while offering fans an up-close picture of her new engagement ring. The Poosh founder was seemingly nude in the pictures, leaving fans to assume it was Barker who caught the shot. In Kardashian’s Instagram post, she included two tantalizing photos of herself showcasing her new ring. “I can’t believe this was a week ago,” Kardashian wrote as a caption.

In the first photo, Kardashian lay on a perfectly made bed surrounded by several rose petals. As she lay on her stomach, Kardashian rested her left hand partially over her face. The position allowed Kardashian’s fans and followers to take in all the beauty of her new engagement ring. In addition to Kardashian’s fiancé, Barker, commenting his approval on the post, several other celebrities did so as well.

What Kind Of Ring Does Kourtney Kardashian Have?

Based on her Instagram post, it’s obvious Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t be happier to be engaged to Travis Barker. However, another reason she may have wanted to show off her ring is that it’s truly one of a kind. According to Lorraine Schwartz, a renowned designer that designed Kardashian’s ring, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s engagement bling is unique. However, it wasn’t Schwartz who gets sole credit for the beautiful ring.

“He was really hands-on in the whole making of it,” Schwartz said of Barker. The designer continued by describing the ring as “gorgeous” and that the soon-to-be-married couple is “happy.” Regarding the value of Kardashian’s ring, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six it cost Barker quite a bit. Fried said the engagement ring “looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting,” valuing the piece at about $1 million.

Not Everyone Is Happy For Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker?

Despite the exciting news, some outlets claim not everybody is happy for Kardashian and Barker. Apparently, “sources” say Kardashian’s ex-husband, Scott Disick, is “going crazy” over the news. According to the outlets, Disick is dealing with Kardashian’s engagement by partying with a significantly younger model, Elizabeth Grace Lindley. While there’s been no official statement from Disick about Kardashian’s engagement, that won’t stop the tabloids from generating rumors.