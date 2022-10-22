King Charles’ Thank You Cards For Condolences Includes An Incredibly Poignant Photo

Thousands of people around the world sent condolence letters to King Charles following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. One royal fan recently revealed that the new king is personally replying to some of these notes with a card that features a sweet photo of himself and the late queen.

King Charles Shares Touching Thank You Cards

The card shows King Charles’ new cypher on the front. Inside, there is a photo of the king and Queen Elizabeth from 1952, when King Charles was just 4 years old. The picture, taken by Lisa Sheridan, shows mother and son looking out of a window at Balmoral, the queen’s beloved Scottish estate.

The message inside the card reads, “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

(Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The queen gave birth to King Charles when she was just 21 years old. Four years later, she ascended to the throne and became Queen of England. Her royal duties meant she missed out on a lot of moments in the king’s childhood, but mother and son became very close as he got older.

‘Comforted, Sustained’ By Public’s Affection For Queen

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles released a statement that read, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” the statement continued. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

King Charles became the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom immediately upon the queen’s death, but he has yet to be officially crowned. Buckingham Palace recently announced that his coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

Millions around the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth along with her family. The notes King Charles is sending in response to condolence messages show his commitment to being as close with his subjects as his mother was.

