King Charles Makes A Visit To Wrexham, Meets Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney

Celebrities rarely get starstruck, but a pair of actors were nervous and “excited” ahead of a meeting with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney got the chance to speak with the royals on a recent visit to Wrexham, North Wales.

Reynolds and McElhenney are the co-chairmen of Wrexham football club, which they recently purchased together. The actors met with King Charles and Parker-Bowles, who traveled to Wales to meet with the First, Women’s, and Youth soccer teams.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC, Wales’ oldest football club and the third oldest professional club in the world, in 2020. During the visit, their majesties met the owners, players, and learnt about the redevelopment of the club. (Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The king wished the players luck for an upcoming game, while the queen-consort was heard telling one player that their success was “an extraordinary story.” In a speech following their visit, King Charles said the football club was “busy putting Wrexham on the map as never before.”

Reynolds Was ‘Impossibly Excited’ To Meet Royals

While Reynolds and McElhenney are no stranger to Hollywood glamor, the pair were a little nervous about meeting the royals. Ahead of their big meeting, Reynolds shared, “I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.”

He continued, “Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the king pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited.”

The Actors’ Purchase Of Wrexham AFC

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham AFC in 2020. Their takeover of the team was finalized the following year. The story of the actors’ purchase of the team, as well as their attempts to revive the team after years of mismanagement, was covered in the 2022 docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

The pair are now very supportive of Welsh culture; Reynolds even asked that Netflix provide Welsh subtitles for his 2021 action movie Red Notice. Reynolds and McElhenney were also given the Diolch Y Ddraig award by Welsh language TV station S4C for their efforts to promote Welsh culture. Reynolds and McElhenney’s partnership to promote Wrexham and Welsh football has earned them international recognition. It looks like even the royal family are fans of their work!

