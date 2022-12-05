King Charles Makes Huge Donation To Food Banks, But It Won’t Spoil

King Charles III just made a substantial donation to food banks across the United Kingdom as the country faces price hikes and increases in cost-of-living expenses. This donation will enable charities to invest in items that can help them preserve food: fridges and freezers.

King Charles’ ‘Substantial Personal Donation’

Hello! reported that King Charles made “a substantial personal donation” to hundreds of food banks throughout the UK. His donation was added to a £1 million starting fund that will be used to buy fridges and freezers.

The appliances will be distributed to local charities and food banks chosen by the Felix Project, the Trussell Trust, FareShare and the British Asian Trust. They plan to give out 800 fridges and freezers between now and the spring.

Fridges And Freezers Are Keystone Donations

This donation comes at a time of economic hardship for the UK, and charities are already experiencing unprecedented demand. By using the money to buy fridges and freezers, these organizations can preserve more food than they would normally be able to.

“At Christmas we see a huge increase in surplus donations, yet unfortunately in previous years we have had to turn down tens of thousands of kilos of food,” the Felix Project’s chief executive Charlotte Hill explained. “We knew freezing the food would be a good solution.”

TRENDING: After Years Of Digestive Discomfort, I Found A Probiotic That Is Miles Above The Rest

Hill continued, “Now thanks to this incredible donation from his majesty the King, and a range of funders, we will not only be able to freeze and store vast quantities of food, we will be protected when food supplies are low due to seasonal dips, and we can create a long-lasting infrastructure for our community partners that will help people for many years to come.”

Trustee Says It Will ‘Reduce The Tragedy Of Food Waste’

Baroness Louise Casey, a trustee of The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, added, “This action will mean many more food banks and charities across the UK will be able to store more fresh food and reduce the tragedy of food waste in the winter months ahead.”

She continued, “This is the right thing to do for those in need, the sustainable environment, and especially at this time of year when so many citizens want to offer their help.” King Charles’ donation comes at a time when more people than ever will be going to their local food banks, and will help preserve more food than ever before.

More From Suggest