kate-middleton-suffers-fashion-mishap-as-hat-almost-takes-flight-at-royal-event

Kate Middleton expertly avoided a potential wardrobe mishap by keeping a firm grip on her hat during the installation of the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

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On March 25, the wind tried to make a royal appearance of its own as Princess Kate and Prince William attended the installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral.

Footage shared on Instagram showed the 44-year-old mother of three holding onto her hat in the strong wind outside the cathedral. The gusty weather rustled everything from the Princess of Wales’ coat to a clergyman’s robes, and Kate wisely kept a hand on her chic houndstooth hat to prevent the wide-brimmed piece from taking flight.

The footage also shows Prince William grinning wide, perhaps having a bit of fun watching his wife’s predicament…

Of course, fans of the royal family couldn’t help but sound off about the moment in the comments section.

“It must’ve been a nightmare situation for her. Feeling so sorry for her, but she coped as always,” one onlooker wrote. “Let it blow away…you’re the BEST just the same😍,” another Middleton lover added.

“As always, our elegant Princess handles the wind, rain, or anything that comes up like a boss. Sure, they laugh about it, as William I understand is a jokester,” another onlooker chimed in.

Kate Middleton’s Outfit Seemed Carefully Selected for the Service

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales chose her outfit carefully for the church service, where Mullally made history as the first woman to be installed as the Archbishop of Canterbury in the role’s 1,400-year history.

Kate Middleton holds on to her hat as she leaves Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Her Suzannah London ensemble was the Washington Prince of Wales check Cashmere Coat, a pattern that paid homage to William’s Prince of Wales title. The Prince of Wales check is a classic gray, black, and white plaid that has remained a timeless style for both men and women, and a pattern Princess Kate has worn before.